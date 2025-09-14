Kabul [Afghanistan], September 14 (ANI): One day after the U.S. delegation's visit to Kabul, reports have emerged of an agreement between Afghanistan and the United States on a prisoner exchange, Tolo News reported.

The talks were held on Saturday, September 14, between Adam Boehler, U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, along with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate.

Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said, "Adam Boehler, referring to the issue of detainees in Afghanistan and the United States, stated that both countries will exchange their prisoners," Tolo News added.

International relations analyst Sayed Zia Hosseini described the move as an opportunity, stating, "The release of American citizens who are imprisoned under any circumstances is an opportunity for the Islamic Emirate to expand its engagement."

The Third Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also commented that there are no serious obstacles in relations between Kabul and Washington, Tolo News noted.

Zakir Jalali wrote on X, highlighting the positive impact of Zalmay Khalilzad's presence in the delegation.

"After the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, there are no serious obstacles in bilateral relations that cannot be resolved. If we compare Vietnam-U.S. relations after America's withdrawal from Saigon with current Kabul-Washington relations, Kabul and Washington are in a better position. The fact that the U.S. delegation has opened its doors to Kabul marks a new and more serious phase in continuing negotiations," he said.

Political analyst Abdul Mabood Hujjati said, "The more dialogue and discussion take place, the more mistrust will be removed and relations will expand. Gradually, diplomatic and political relations will transform into economic ones."

Another political analyst, Sayed Qaribullah Sadat, added, "From a security perspective and given Afghanistan's current situation, it is necessary for Americans and Europeans, like Islamic and Asian countries, to engage with the Islamic Emirate, because Afghanistan today has emerged from a state of war."

This visit marks the second U.S. delegation trip to Kabul within a year. Boehler and his delegation also met with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Amir Khan Muttaqi, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

