Kabul [Afghanistan], August 17 (ANI): Afghanistan's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse following the Taliban's takeover, as the international aid which previously supported medical services in the country has been almost cut off, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press, citing the US-based New Lines newspaper, reported that more than half of the country's population (around 23 million) needs assistance to access food, clean water, or basic healthcare.

The withdrawal of foreign aid and international relief agencies has plunged Afghanistan's healthcare system into a severe crisis, leaving millions without reliable access to medical treatment.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 425 health facilities have been shut down, compelling patients to travel for hours to reach the nearest functioning hospital or clinic, Khaama Press reported.

Despite the end of large-scale fighting, hospitals are in a state of emergency. Doctors in Afghanistan are now treating injuries from domestic violence, stabbings, and road accidents, as well as medical complications arising from the lack of primary healthcare, as per Khaama Press.

Health experts have cautioned that a swift resurgence of international funding and supplies is crucial to prevent Afghanistan's health system from collapsing entirely, which would result in a significant surge in preventable deaths.

Aid organisations are calling for immediate action from the global community, warning that Afghanistan's health crisis is as dire as it was during the war, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

