Mumbai, August 17: Tech layoffs have affected thousands of employees in 2025. The leading technology companies announced some of the job cuts this year due to AI adoption. However, other layoffs in the tech industry were implemented for different reasons, such as restructuring, failing sales, competition, global or local economic challenges, and many more. IN 2025, around 1,50,000 tech employees were laid off by 551 companies.

According to the layoffs tracking website Layoffs.Fyi, 80,945 employees have been laid off by 179 companies so far in 2025. More tech layoffs are expected to be announced before the end of this year. From January to August, tech giants like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Dell, and many others have laid off thousands of employees. This month, new companies have joined the tech layoffs spree and cut hundreds of jobs. John Deere Layoffs: US-Based Tractor and Farm Equipment Maker To Let Go 238 Employees From 3 Facilities Amid Economic Challenges and Slow Demand.

Latest Round of Tech Layoffs in July-August 2025

According to the Layoffs.Fyi website, Kaltura, a NY-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) provider specialising in video tech, announced layoffs. It affected 70 employees, reducing 10% of its workforce. Another company was Peloton, which announced it was cutting 6% of its workforce. It is yet another New York-based tech company that focuses on fitness.

Another New York-based e-commerce company, Yotpo, announced it was laying off 200 employees from its workforce. This would likely reduce its workforce by 34%. Windsurf, a CA-based software company, let go of 30 staff members. The AI coding startup had a rough journey even after Cognition acquired it. Wondery, a Podcast division of Amazon, laid off 100 employees as part of restructuring. India-based ITR solution company Clear (ClearTax) laid off 145 employees this year. Layoffs 2025: Japanese Advertising Firm Dentsu Group To Lay Off 3,400 Overseas Employees Amid Failing Business and Restructuring Efforts To Save Millions of Annual Operating Cost.

All of the tech layoffs were implemented for different reasons in 2025. However, they had a lasting impact on the economy of their respective countries and the global tech industry. This year, more layoffs are expected to be announced by several companies. Before the year ends, hundreds or maybe thousands of jobs may be eliminated.

