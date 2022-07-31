Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): Afghans on Sunday decried the delay in the issuance of electronic identification cards adding to their plight in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

They raised their concerns about not getting their ID cards, saying that it has been two weeks since the printing and distribution of electronic ID cards in Kabul has stopped, reported Tolo News.

The applicants added that they are unable to register their names online due to technical issues with the Department of Statistics and Information's website.

"I completed the biometric procedure two weeks ago, and now that I have returned, they have told me that the printing papers have been finished and that we have signed a contract with another country. Please come in five days," said Mohammad Uzair, an applicant for an ID card, told Tolo News.

"I came from Mazar because there it was too crowded, I wanted to get the ID card here, but they said the process has stopped," said another ID card applicant, Fawad.

The process of distributing ID cards has been stopped, according to a Tolo News reporter who visited one of the electronic ID card distribution centres in Kabul's Macroyan area.

"The system online is having issues. The issue is that when we go to the ID card website, there is a problem with the site when we register," said Nasrullah, another ID card applicant.

The Department of Statistics and Information has not commented despite repeated requests.

According to Tolo News, many local residents said they need ID cards for numerous reasons.

Shabir Ahmad, a Kabul resident said that he wants to travel abroad in order to get medical attention for a family member.

Shabir Ahmad said: "We seriously need ID cards. Everyone needs to take their patients abroad. Having ID cards is necessary for getting a passport."

The National Statistics and Information Authority in Afghanistan issues the electronic National Identity Card (eNIC).

According to NSIA, 104 centres are present for the distribution of ID cards in Afghanistan, including 25 in Kabul.

The process of issuing passports and national IDs to Afghans was halted after the fall of the previous government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) and the Taliban taking over the country on August 15. (ANI)

