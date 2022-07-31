Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) is a multinational, multi-sports event, that involves athletes from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation competing in a number of sports. The Solidarity Games were initially created to strengthen the Islamic camaraderie and reinforce Islamic values onto the youth. Currently, the Organization of Islamic Conference consists of 57 members across the Islamic nations. The 2021 edition was originally planned to be held in August 2021 but was postponed by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games will be held from August 09 to August 18, 2022. Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.
The first Islamic Solidarity Games was held in 2005 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. In the debut year of the event, 7000 male-only athletes from 54 countries had taken part to compete against each other across 13 different sports. The second edition of the games was cancelled due to a dispute between Iran and the Arab World, which was going to be held in April 2010 in Iran after rescheduling it from October 2009. Since that it has been held after every four years.
Islamic Solidarity Games Previous Hosts
|Year
|Host
|Dates
|2005
|Mecca, Saudi Arabia
|April 8 to 20
|2010
|Tehran, Iran
|Cancelled
|2013
|Palembang, Indonesia
|September 22 to October 1
|2017
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|May 12 to 22
|2021
|Konya, Turkey
|August 9 to 18, 2022
The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be the fifth edition of the event, it will be held at Konya, Turkey, from August 09 to 18, 2022. The games were postponed from August 2021 to September 2021 as the dates coincided with the Tokyo Summer Olympics, then again it was postponed to August 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2021 Islamic Solidarity Games Schedule
|Dates
|Events
|August 5, 2022
|Cycling
|August 6, 2022
|Cycling
|August 7, 2022
|Swimming, cycling, handball, and table tennis
|August 8, 2022
|Swimming, cycling, handball, table tennis, volleyball, and football
|August 9, 2022
|Opening ceremony, archery, swimming, bocce, football, handball, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball
|August 10, 2022
|Athletics, gymnastics, Wrestling, archery, swimming, bocce, football, handball, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball
|August 11, 2022
|Athletics, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, archery, cycling, swimming, bocce, football, handball, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball
|August 12, 2022
|Athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, archery, cycling, bocce, football, handball, taekwondo, and volleyball
|August 13, 2022
|Athletics, gymnastics, weightlifting,3x3 basketball, wrestling, archery, cycling, swimming, football, handball, shooting, table tennis, and volleyball
|August 14, 2022
|Athletics, gymnastics,3x3 basketball, weightlifting, archery, fencing, cycling, swimming, football, handball, shooting, table tennis, and volleyball
|August 15, 2022
|Athletics, Judo, 3x3 basketball, weightlifting, archery, fencing, swimming, football, shooting, table tennis, and volleyball
|August 16, 2022
|Judo, 3x3 basketball, archery, fencing, swimming, football, shooting, kickboxing
|August 17, 2022
|Judo, 3x3 basketball, archery, fencing, swimming, gymnastics, karate, kickboxing
|August 18, 2022
|Closing ceremony, archery, gymnastics, karate, and kickboxing
Turkey are at the top of the all-time Islamic Solidarity Games medal table with 305 medals, including 90 golds. Hosting the fifth edition of the games gives Turkey a great opportunity to extend their lead from Iran sitting in second place with 90 gold medals as they won't be participating in the event.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2022 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).