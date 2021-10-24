Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,464,280 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 216,830.

Some 7,846,934 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,919,332 cases, while the northern African country, Morocco, reported 944,076 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

