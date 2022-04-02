Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was allegedly attacked in London on Saturday by an activist of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI party, said that Imran Khan should be arrested for 'provocation, incitement and sedition'.

Earlier, ahead of the no-confidence vote in National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday also called for nationwide protests in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Maryam wrote, "Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha'Allah. None of them should be spared."

A Pakistan journalist on Saturday said that the former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London by a PTI activist and added efforts for the arrest of the culprits are being made.

This comes at a time when keeping up his attack on the opposition ahead of Sunday's vote of confidence in the National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if Leader of Opposition and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif (Brother of Nawaz Sharif) takes over, "they will do slavery of America".

Ahmad Noorani, the Pakistani journalist currently with Fact Focus, a Pakistan-based digital media outlet, wrote on Twitter, "Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been attacked in London by a PTI activist. Action must be taken in Pakistan against the PTI as now the party has crossed all limits. Physical violence can never be condoned. PTI must be made an example now."

He also shared that Sharif's guard was injured in the attack. "Nawaz Sharif's guard was injured in the attack. All efforts must be made to ensure the arrest of culprits in the UK tonight. PTI must also be fixed during a few hours," he added.

"Shahbaz Sharif will be a slave of America... he said in a TV Programme yesterday that beggars are not choosers... what does this mean? Does that mean that the poor and beggars are slaves? Ask him (Shehbaz Sharif) who brought Pakistan to such a state. Just because we are poor, should we be slaves?" Imran Khan said while taking questions from viewers on TV.

Opposition parties have said that Imran Khan "has lost majority" with some of his allies deserting him and that Shahbaz Sharif will be the Prime Minister.

Imran Khan attacked Shahbaz Sharif saying he faces allegations of massive corruption.He also referred to the "threat letter" from a foreign power and linked the opposition's no-trust vote with it.

"The letter says as soon as Imran Khan is removed, we will spare you... They all had conspired beforehand that when Imran Khan is removed, Shahbaz Sharif will come, on whom there are allegations of corruption worth millions," Khan said."Who brought Pakistan to life support machine? These three stooges were taking turns to rule the country for 30 years. They have brought us to this state and are now asking us to be slaves of America," he added.

Khan has been referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman as "three-stooges"."They will always be slaves of America and will make all of you slaves of America," Imran Khan said.He urged people, especially the youth, to come on the streets to express their disapproval of the opposition's move against him.The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government is set to be tabled in the National Assembly on Sunday and he faces the prospect of losing it. (ANI)

