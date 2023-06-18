Karachi [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): Pakistan's Sindh Province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Karachi city belongs to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and will remain so, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly floor, the Chief Minister said that the city of Karachi belongs to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder Bhutto.

This remark came after PPP's Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

JI's candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed. The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakistan Arts Council under strict security.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor, ARY News reported.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan. (ANI)

