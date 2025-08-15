Washington, DC [US], August 15 (ANI): Ahead of his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Putin is now ready to pursue peace.

The summit is scheduled for August 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

"I think President Putin will make peace and President Zelensky will make peace," Trump told reporters.

Asked if the US is prepared to offer Putin access to rare minerals as an incentivise to end the war, Trump replied, "We're going to see what happens with our meeting. We have a big meeting. It's going to be, I think, very important for Russia, and it's going to be very important for us and important for us only that we're going to save a lot of lives."

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan Over Continuous 'Reckless, War-Mongering and Hateful' Comments, Warns 'Any Misadventure Will Have Painful Consequences'.

"But what I'm really doing this for is to save thousands of soldiers a week," he added.

Looking beyond the Alaska talks, Trump outlined plans for a follow-up meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, possibly joined by European leaders. He called that session potentially more important than the first.

"We have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow. I think it's gonna be a good meeting, but the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having. We're gonna have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelenskyy, me, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders along, maybe not," he said.

"We're going to see what happens. And I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We'll see if they can get along. And if they can, it'll be great," he added.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "Biden's war," Trump said, "It would have never happened if I were president. This war would have never occurred under my administration. But now, millions of people have been killed."

"And I'm there for one reason: to see if I can solve. This was Biden's war. This is in my war. I want to see if I can stop the killing," he added.

Earlier, Trump said he would know "in the first two minutes" whether a deal can be struck. He also expressed optimism about the possibility of normal trade between the two countries.

When asked if he sees a time when there could be normal trade between the US and Russia, Trump said, "I do. Russia has a very valuable piece of land. If Vladimir Putin would go toward business instead of toward war, you know, it's a warring nation. That's what they do. They fight a lot of wars. A friend of mine said Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting."

"We're going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. And at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)