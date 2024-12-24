Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued holiday wishes to Israel's Christian communities, as well as those around the world, ahead of the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, thanking them for supporting the country over more than a year of war.

"My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas, I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land," he said.

Also Read | Marriage Scam in China: Woman Conspires With Boyfriend To Catch Husband in Sex Worker Trap for Divorce After Marrying for Bride Price; Jailed.

"At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts, we deeply appreciate the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world," added Netanyahu. "You've stood by our side, you've stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism."

"The people of Israel are united in defending our nation against those bent on our destruction. We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the one and only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our common heritage."

Also Read | Ismail Haniyeh Dead: For First Time, Israel Claims Responsibility for Killing of Hamas Leader in Tehran.

"Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over. With your support, and with God's help, I assure you, we shall prevail," declared Netanyahu.

"From Jerusalem, city of peace, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he concluded. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)