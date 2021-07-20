Aleppo [Syria], July 20 (ANI/Sputnik): An air attack from Israel on the Syrian city of as-Safira in the Aleppo Governorate was repelled on the night from Monday to Tuesday.

According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syrian News Channel), the Syrian air defence was repelling the Israeli attack south of Aleppo late on Monday night.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said that most of the Israeli missiles that attacked as-Safira were shot down.

"At 23.37 [20:37 GMT on Monday] the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack on several positions southeast of Aleppo - in as-Safira. Our air defence repelled the attack and shot down most of the enemy's missiles," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

No details on the extent of the attack or possible damage have been released so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)