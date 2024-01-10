Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Washington, Jan 10 (AP) Vice President Kamala Harris' aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.

Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, "Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather."

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Former First Lady Michelle Obama Admits She Is ‘Terrified’ Over Potential Outcome of Poll Results.

A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation's capital.

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing. (AP)

Also Read | India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Urges China to Send More Tourists After Backlash from Indians.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)