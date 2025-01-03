Tel Aviv [Israel], January 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in a joint operation by the Israel Air Force and the Southern Command, fighter jets and aircraft attacked over the last day about 40 terrorist concentration points and command and control complexes of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of Hamas terrorists operated from these compounds, planning and carrying out acts of terror against IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel.

Some of the terrorist compounds that were attacked were set up in areas that were previously used as schools.

"This is another example of Hamas's cynical and systematic use of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

