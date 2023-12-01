Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Al Jundi Journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new December 2023 issue No. 599.

Through its latest issue, published in both Arabic and English, Al Jundi uses research and analysis to examine several vital issues and topics, along with the most significant events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Also Read | US: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Beaten, Forced Into Labour for Months in Missouri; Three Charged.

Under the title "COP28", Al Jundi said in its editorial, "Hosting the COP28 climate conference reflects the UAE's distinguished global standing in climate action and tangible contributions to leading global efforts aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change on the world's populations".

The new issue of Al Jundi discussed the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Expire: IDF Announces Strikes on Gaza After Truce Expires, Clear Sign That War Has Resumed in Full Force.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)