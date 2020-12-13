Algiers, Dec 12 (AP) Algeria's prime minister lashed out Saturday at the decision by neighboring Morocco to normalise relations with Israel, decrying it as an effort to destabilize his country.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said: “When we tell citizens there are operations overseas targeting the stability of the country, here is the proof.” He also complained of “a desire to bring the Israeli and Zionist entity to our borders.”

The normalization of relations between Israel and Morocco was announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump.

In a related major policy shift, Washington agreed to recognize Morocco's claim over the long-disputed Western Sahara region as part of the deal. (AP)

