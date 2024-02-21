New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasised that the alignment of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) remains unchanged, and was progressing "very strongly and robustly."

Addressing a special briefing on the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to India, Kwatra, while highlighting the status of the IMEC corridor, said that the discussions regarding the specifics of the individual sub-segments of the IMEC corridor, including segments related to shipping, railways, and logistics, has been progressing.

"So far, as the alignment of the IMEC corridor is concerned, that remains unchanged as of now," he said, adding, "Discussions on the specifics of the individual sub-segments of the IMEC corridor whether these are segments relating to the railways, shipping, putting the logistics standard that will operate in the corridor, they have been progressing very strongly and robustly in the months since the launch."

Noting the discussions that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Foreign Secretary said that the talks were not limited to identifying the segments in which the partnership would take place. It took place in the larger context of stronger connectivity between India and Greece and to look at all possible options that would strengthen this connectivity.

"India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor is one such corridor that would strengthen this connectivity and given the strategic importance Greece holds in terms of its location, its importance and the manner in which Greece could partner with IMEC corridor were discussed," he said.

"It would have to focus on the ports which would form part of its connectivity with this corridor. I don't think the discussions were not in an exclusive frame of reference. It was all-encompassing with the direction being positive and comprehensive...," Kwatra said.

Earlier today, PM Modi said that India welcomes Greece's active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific and called it a matter of happiness that Greece has decided to be part of the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative. "In today's meeting, we also discussed many regional and international issues. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We welcome Greece's active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The Foreign Secretary underscored the meeting held between PM Modi and the Greek PM earlier in August. Kwatra noted that both leaders agreed on regular contact and exchange of views on development across the world and regional security threats, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as in the Indo-Pacific regions.

"Both leaders reinforced their commitment to build in this regard the partnership in the Mediterranean Sea as well as in the Indo-Pacific. They also exchanged views on how to build our cooperation in the context of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor," he said.

Moreover, the Greek PM also conveyed the decision by Greece to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean initiatives led by India. The two leaders also exchanged their common concerns with regard to the challenge of terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

On the climate change action, the Greek PM underlined the importance of India's leadership in international solar reliance.

"PM Modi also highlighted the work that India is doing and the scope of building a partnership with Greece in so far as the alliance of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is concerned, this is the coalition on disaster resilience," he said.

Besides the discussions between the two leaders, several MoUs and understandings have also been arrived, separately between the private sectors as well as between the think tanks of the two countries.

"The return visit of the PM of Greece within six months of the Indian PM's visit to Greece brings forth the shared commitment of the two sides to deepen their strategic partnership and very comprehensive and rich discussions today focused on all aspects of building that strategic partnership, economic, political as well as security...," Kwatra said.

Later, in the discussion regarding ports, he said that while no specific ports came up in the conversation, the idea was how exactly you enhance the strategic connection between the two economies through the IMEC Corridor.

"The discussions were not limited to one particular context. While no specific ports came up in the conversation, the idea was how exactly you enhance the strategic connection between the two economies through the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor and in that context, if you have to use particular ports, what would be the framework of such cooperation in the port sector, in the logistics sector, in the shipping aspect of it? So no specific ports were discussed...," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi said he and Kyriakos Mitsotakis have decided to prepare an action plan to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Greece in 2025.

Calling his discussions with Kyriakos Mitsotakis "meaningful and useful", PM Modi said that the two nations are rapidly heading towards doubling bilateral trade by 2030. He expressed happiness that India and Greece are taking steps to implement the agreements reached in this area in 2023. (ANI)

