Bangkok [Thailand], March 28 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a statement on Friday, assuring that it is closely monitoring the situation after powerful earthquake tremors were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand.

According to the embassy, no untoward incidents involving Indian citizens have been reported so far. The embassy is in close coordination with Thai authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Thailand.

In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. This number is available 24/7 for assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai have confirmed that all staff members are safe. The embassy is working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and provide assistance if needed.

A woman from Myanmar told ANI, "All of us are sitting out hungry. There are kids who are very scared and they are crying a lot. The situation is very bad. The Prime Minister has announced for an emergency and we all are praying hard. Please everyone pray hard for Bangkok, Thailand."

Ravinder Jain, an Indian citizen living in Myanmar, told ANI, "When the earthquake hit, we were at the India Centre where India Education Fair was taking place. We were on the fourth floor...The building shook vigorously. People started screaming...It continued for 15-20 seconds. As far as I know, through social media and our friends, a few buildings have tilted in Yangon, too, and Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw have suffered damages.The severity of the earthquake was quite high. Everyone was scared."

Myanmar's ruling military declared a state of emergency in six regions and states. "The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid," it said on the Telegram messaging app, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered aid to Myanmar before his visit.

In a post on X, he said, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand."

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon, with tremors felt in Bangkok and many parts of Thailand, causing hundreds of people to rush out of swaying buildings in Bangkok, as per Thailand local media and eyewitness accounts posted on social media. Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake was at a depth of just 10km, with the epicentre near the central city of Mandalay, about 50km east of the city of Monywa.

The earthquake at around 11:50 am IST was followed by an aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later. The National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar stating that it was the third aftershock, following the first 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale. (ANI)

