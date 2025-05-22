Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 22 (ANI): One group of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde arrived in Abu Dhabi in UAE early Thursday as part of India's global outreach to showcase India's resolve against terrorism through 'Operation Sindoor'.

This delegation, which includes figures from various political parties, aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against terrorism while engaging with leaders in the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone.

The delegation, led by Shinde, featured BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Indian Union Muslim League (IMUL) MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJP MP Atul Garg, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Earlier on Wednesday, two of the seven all-party delegations left the national capital and embarked on their destinations. The delegations were led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council.

Prior to their departure, Shinde said it is a great opportunity for whole team to put forward the India's message.

"I am fortunate to lead a group going to UAE and West Africa... I think its very much important to give a message to the entire world what India is facing since many years. A message what Pakistan is doing what all years, how Pakistan is supporting terrorism, funding terrorism. This is a great opportunity for entire team... India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, but India has been progressing in their economy while Pakistan has been progressing only in terrorism," he said.

Ahluwalia said India will give a befitting reply to the false news spread by Pakistan's propaganda machinery.

"We are going to tell the world the reality of what happened on April 22 and what has been happening even before that because Pakistan is spreading false propaganda all over the world. We will give a correct answer to the false news spread by their propaganda machinery," he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a blow to the soul of India. PM Modi and our armed forces have given a befitting reply to this, through Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor is a new pledge of justice. PM has made it very clear that terror and talks can't go together, blood and water won't flow together, trade and terror will not happen together; whenever India would hold talks, it will be over PoK. With the sense of Nation First, cutting across party lines, this all-party delegation is going... We will present India's position before these nations," she said.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

