Kinshasa [Congo], May 25 (ANI): All-party parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue as it arrived at the Embassy of India in Congo on Sunday.

The delegation led by Shinde arrived in Congo on Saturday. The delegation, led by Shinde, includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJP MP Atul Garg, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Congo stated, "A warm welcome to the All-Party Indian Parliamentary delegation, led by @DrSEShinde, to the DR Congo. Delegation is carrying India's strong message against terrorism to the world! Ambassador V Venkataraman received the delegation."

The all-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde arrived in Congo after concluded their visit to the UAE as a part of the global outreach under Operation Sindoor.

A statement by the Indian Embassy in the UAE said that the visit strengthened India-UAE cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in UAE stated, "The All-party delegation led by Eknath Shinde successfully concludes its highly productive visit to the UAE, further strengthening India-UAE cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

On May 7, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed for cessation of hostilities on May 10. (ANI)

