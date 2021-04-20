Washington DC [US], April 20 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday (local time) said that Americans are able to breathe easier and sleep better under the Joe Biden-led administration.

"Help is here. And hope is here. And things are looking up. Schools are reopening. Businesses are reopening. Grandparents are seeing their grandchildren in person," The Hill quoted Harris as saying at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina.

"We are delivering real, real relief. And the American people are now able to breathe easier and sleep better," she added.

The worst months of the coronavirus pandemic took place between November 2020 and February 2021. While the nation is still hovering around 60,000 to 70,000 new cases a day, 40 per cent of the country has now received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, The Hill reported.

It further reported that Harris's remarks came during a visit to Guilford Technical Community College to discuss President Biden's USD 2.3 trillion infrastructure deal. The proposed package includes funding for roads, bridges, broadband and clean drinking water.

"And we are not done. The president and I are ready to keep going. And we are not going to take it slow, and we are not going to take it one step at a time. Nope. We are going to take a giant leap into the future," Harris said.

Meanwhile, the US President announced on Monday that every American above the age of 16 is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today, every American 16+ is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It's free. It's safe, and it's how we're going to bring this pandemic to an end. Get your vaccine," Biden wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

