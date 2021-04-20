Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has announced that every American above the age of 16 is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today, every American 16+ is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It's free. It's safe, and it's how we're going to bring this pandemic to an end. Get your vaccine," Biden wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The President also urged every American to get a vaccine shot against coronavirus.

"Everyone 16 and older in America is eligible for the shot today. Go and get 'em, folks," Biden said.

On April 7, Biden had announced that every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19, which is two weeks earlier than May 1 deadline that he had previously targeted.

"By no later than April 19, every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions" the US President had tweeted.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States recorded till now is 31,716,799, while the death toll has reached 5,67,551, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

