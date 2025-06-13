Tel Aviv [Israel], June 13 (ANI): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held talks with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. During the talks, the leaders showed understanding for Israel's defence needs in the face of the "Iranian threat of annihilation", Israel Prime Minister's Office stated.

Netanyahu said that he would continue to be in touch with them in the coming days. He is due to speak with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK PM Keir Starmer.

In a statement shared on X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Netanyahu, beginning last night, has held conversations with world leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Indian Prime Minister and the French President. He is due to speak with US President Trump, Russian President Putin and the British Prime Minister."

"The leaders showed understanding for Israel's defense needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation; the Prime Minister said that he would continue to be in contact with them in the coming days," it added.

Netanyahu's talks with leaders of France, Germany, and India come amid the tensions between Israel and Iran. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel has launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran. The spokesperson BG Effie Defrin said the strikes aimed at damaging Iran's nuclear program and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel.

"For years, the Iranian regime has called for the destruction of the State of Israel, planning and advancing concrete military plans to do so. Over the past few months, intelligence has shown that Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This morning, the IDF began pre-emptive and precise strikes targeting the Iranian nuclear program in order to prevent the Iranian regime's ability to build a nuclear bomb in the immediate timeframe," he said.

He said the airstrikes were aimed at protecting Israel's right to exist and for their future. "We have no choice. We are operating against an imminent and existential threat. We cannot allow the Iranian regime to obtain a nuclear weapon that would be a danger to Israel and the entire world. This operation is for our right to exist here, for our future and for our children's future. The State of Israel has the right and the obligation to operate in order to protect its people and will continue to do so," he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

"In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

Netanyahu likened the current moment to the prelude to World War II, referencing the Holocaust and past global inaction in the face of rising threats.

"Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were the victims of a holocaust perpetrated by the Nazi regime. Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime," he said.

Reaffirming Israel's red lines, Netanyahu declared: "Now, as Prime Minister, I've made it clear time and again. Israel will never allow those who call for our annihilation to develop the means to achieve that goal. Tonight, Israel backs those words with action."

He elaborated on the targets, stating, "We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponization programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme."

He cited growing threats from Iran's missile development as a catalyst for action. "Last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel. Each of these missiles carries a tonne of explosives and threatens the lives of hundreds of people. Soon, those missiles could carry a nuclear payload, threatening the lives not of hundreds, but of millions. Iran is gearing up to produce 10,000 of those ballistic missiles within three years. Now just imagine, imagine 10,000 tonnes of TNT landing on a country the size of New Jersey. This is an intolerable threat. It must be stopped."

He stated that Israel's actions extended beyond its borders. "We defend our Arab neighbours. They too have suffered from Iran's campaign of chaos and carnage. Our actions against Iran's proxy Hezbollah led to the establishment of a new government in Lebanon and the collapse of Assad's murderous regime in Syria. The peoples of those two countries now have a chance for a different future, a better future."

Reaching out to Iranians, he said, "Our fight is not with you. Our fight is with the brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years. I believe that the day of your liberation is near. And when that happens, the great friendship between our two ancient peoples will flourish once again." (ANI)

