Kyiv [Ukraine], April 24 (ANI): After US President Donald Trump's criticisism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his recent remarks on Crimea, calling them "harmful to peace negotiations" with Russia, Zelenskyy highlighted that Ukraine has upheld a complete ceasefire for 44 days following a proposal from Washington, while Moscow continued its attacks, launching nearly 70 missiles and around 150 attack drones during that time.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "It has been 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a full ceasefire and a halt to strikes. This was a proposal from the United States. And it has been 44 days of Russia continuing to kill our people and evading tough pressure and accountability for its actions. It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening. Nearly 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. And about 150 attack drones."

Zelenskyy also provided an update on the Russian strikes and confirmed that over 80 people had been injured across Ukraine, with nine fatalities in Kyiv.

The post further stated, "Unfortunately, there is significant destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the rubble of residential buildings is being cleared. As of this moment, over 80 people have been injured across Ukraine. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Regrettably, 9 people have been killed in Kyiv. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. There was a report from the military command. I instructed the Minister of Defence of Ukraine to immediately contact our partners regarding our requests to strengthen air defences."

Earlier on Wednesday, in a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, 'Ukraine will not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea. There's nothing to talk about here.' This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion."

Trump stated that no one is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian territory, and if he wanted to have Crimea, he should have fought for it 11 years ago. He blamed Zelenskyy's statements like these, which make it difficult for the war to settle.

He further said that Zelenskyy's statement on Crimea will do nothing but "prolong the killing field." Trump concluded his statement by reiterating his willingness to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

The war between Russia and Ukraine resumed with full force this week, after a surprise ceasefire over the Easter weekend that both sides accused each other of violating.

A day earlier, Ukrainian authorities had said nine people were killed and at least 30 others were injured after a Russian drone hit a bus carrying people to work near the city of Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region. (ANI)

