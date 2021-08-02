Kathmandu, Aug 2 (PTI) Another 23 people died due to COVID-19 in Nepal, taking the virus-related death toll to 9,898 in the country, according to official data on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, Nepal reported 3,125 fresh coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health and Population said, of which 2,279 cases were detected through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and 846 cases through the rapid antigen test.

Now, the coronavirus caseload stands at 699,649 in the country. The number of coronavirus recoveries stand at 658,122, with 1,925 persons discharged from care institutions in the past 24 hours.

As per the data, 13,811 COVID-19 detection tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Nepal's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 94.1 per cent, and the fatality rate at 1.5 per cent. There are 31,629 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

