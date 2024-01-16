Buffalo, Jan 16 (AP) Brutally cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills stayed put across much of the US on Monday, promising the coldest temperatures ever for Iowa's presidential nominating contest, holding up travellers, and testing the mettle of NFL fans in Buffalo for a playoff game that was delayed a day by wind-whipped snow.

About 150 million Americans were under a wind chill warning or advisory for dangerous cold and wind, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, as an Arctic air mass spilled south and eastward across the US.

Sunday morning saw temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 6.7 degrees Celsius) to minus 40 Fahrenheit in northern and northeast Montana. Saco, Montana, dropped to minus 51 Fahrenheit (minus 26 Celsius). Subzero lows reached as far south as Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and parts of Indiana, Taylor said.

About 150,000 US homes and businesses were without power on Monday, the bulk of them in Oregon after widespread outages that started on Saturday. Portland General Electric warned that strong winds forecast for Monday and threat of an ice storm Tuesday could delay restoration efforts.

The storm was blamed for at least four weekend deaths around Portland, including two people who died of suspected hypothermia. Another man was killed after a tree fell on his house and a woman died in a fire that spread from an open-flame stove after a tree fell onto an RV.

In Utah, where almost four feet of snow fell in the mountains over a 24-hour period, a snowmobiler was struck and killed on Sunday night by a semitrailer about 113 kilometres southeast of Salt Lake City, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The person killed was among four snowmobilers attempting to cross US Highway 40 in the Strawberry Reservoir area.

In Wyoming, a backcountry skier was killed after triggering a 50-feet wide avalanche. The victim was swept into a gully and through brush and trees, then remained buried for about 15 minutes before being found by a companion in the mountains south of Alpine, Wyoming, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.

It marked the third US avalanche fatality in recent days, following a Wednesday accident at a California ski resort that killed one person and injured three others, and another that killed a person on Thursday in the Idaho backcountry near the Montana border.

Swirling snow and avalanche dangers prompted road closures on Monday across parts of Utah and Colorado. East of the resort community of Vail, Colorado, officials closed a 32-kilometres stretch of Interstate 70, the primary east-west highway through the state.

The Buffalo Bills renewed their call for shovellers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Monday morning to help dig out from more than a foot and a half of snow that fell through a blustery weekend that delivered the snow amid wind gusts of 97 kilometres per hour.

Crews had the turf cleared under a sunny sky by midmorning while citizen shovellers who took them up on the offer to earn USD 20 an hour worked in temperatures in the teens to clear seats for fans ahead of the 4.30-pm game.

At first glance it was a daunting task, Bob Isaacs of Buffalo acknowledged a few hours after arriving at 7.30 am. But he considered his work his contribution to the team.

"You got to remember you're a Bills fan. It's all part of the deal," he said.

Neighbouring towns saw even higher snow totals, thanks to roving Lake Erie-fed snow bands: 41 inches in Hamburg and Angola and three feet in West Seneca, Blasdell and South Buffalo.

Presidential campaigns, meanwhile, were expecting the cold and dangerous travel conditions to hamper turnout for the Iowa caucuses, which are the opening contest in the months-long Republican presidential primary process. Voting is set to begin on Monday night.

Monday also brought another day of delays for air travellers across the country. The flight tracking service FlightAware was reporting about 2,000 cancellations Monday within, into or out of the US and thousands of delays.

Across the Deep South, freeze warnings were issued by the National Weather Service and covered large parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

In Mississippi, forecasters warned of a "long duration freeze" and said that temperatures in some locations would remain below freezing until Thursday. The lowest temperatures on Tuesday night will be in the single digits above zero in the northern part of the state, according to the weather service's Jackson office.

Highs weren't expected to rise above 15 or 20 degrees Fahrenheit across Oklahoma, Arkansas, northern Texas and western Tennessee, the weather service's Taylor said.

The winter storm was impacting travel across the central Appalachian region, with some areas of Middle Tennessee seeing as much as eight inches of snow.

Much of Kentucky and West Virginia were also blanketed, and the snow was expected to continue accumulating through early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, wind chills in the Memphis area were predicted to reach as low as minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 21 Celsius).

With the potential for record low temperatures in the single digits or teens in Texas, the state's electrical grid operator, ERCOT, was asking consumers to conserve energy. About 26,000 customers were without power on Monday.

Light snow was expected through the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast through Monday and Tuesday, Taylor said, including two to three inches of snow forecasted for Washington, DC -- what would be the most snowfall in a day in the nation's capital in at least two years. (AP)

