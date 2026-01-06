Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): Another Hindu businessman named Mani Chakraborty was murdered in Bangladesh. Abdullah Al Faruque, Police Super (SP) of Narshigdhi, confirmed the incident.

"Mani Chakraborty, a resident of Palash upazila in Narsingdi district, was on his way home from his business after 9 pm on Monday night when assailants stabbed him right in front of his house", Abdullah Al Faruque told ANI over the phone on Tuesday.

"We haven't been able to uncover the reason behind the murder yet, but we are trying to catch the suspects" he added, without elaborating.

This is the second murder that happened on the same night in Bangladesh. Just a short while before Moni Chakraborty's killing, another businessman named Rana Pratap Bairagi was murdered in the Jessore district in the southern part of the country.

A 40-year-old Hindu man, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was killed on Monday night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka, after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants, reported Bangladesh registered Newspaper Weeklyblitz.

Residents and eyewitnesses claimed the attack occurred while Mani was operating his grocery shop at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila. The assailants reportedly arrived suddenly and assaulted him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene. He sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to hospital, reported Local Media.

The incident marks the sixth reported killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within the past 18 days.

Accoring to local media, on 19 December, Mani wrote a Facebook post expressing concern about violence in the country, describing his birthplace as having become "a valley of death." Police are investigating the incident.

This killing comes after the reported killing of another Hindu Man on Monday in Jessore. An ice factory owner was shot dead in public in the Monirampur area of Jesore, reported Prothom Alo.

According to local media, Rana Pratap Bairagi, owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, and served as the acting editor of the newspaper 'Dainik BD Khobor' published from Narail. (ANI)

