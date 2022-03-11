Ottawa [Canada], March 11 (ANI): Dozens of Tibetans and supporters from other communities gathered in front of the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa on March 10 to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising.

The protest called for an end to Xi Jinping's war on Tibetan language, culture, and religion.

The protesters condemned the illegal occupation of China over Tibet and raised the issue of the enforced disappearance of Tibetans.

March 10 marks a very important day for Tibetan people all over the world.

It was on this day in 1959 when the Tibetans revolted against the forcible occupation of their motherland by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Tibetan Uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). (ANI)

