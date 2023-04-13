Washington, Apr 13 (AP) The FBI wants to question a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the disclosure of classified military documents, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The two people who discussed the development were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The New York Times earlier reported the FBI's interest in the person. (AP)

