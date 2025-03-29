Washington, Mar 29 (AP) An appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump can fire two board members of independent agencies handling labour issues from their respective posts in the federal government.

A divided three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed to lift orders blocking the Trump administration from removing Merit Systems Protection Board member Cathy Harris and National Labour Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 144 People Killed, 730 Injured in Powerful Quake, Government Says Urgent International Help Needed.

On March 4, US District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled that Trump illegally tried to fire Harris. Two days later, US District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that Trump did not have the authority to remove Wilcox.

The Justice Department asked the appellate court to suspend those orders while they appeal the decisions.

Also Read | Earthquakes in South Asia: Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand, Kills More Than 150 People.

President Joe Biden nominated Harris to the merit systems board in 2021 and nominated Wilcox to a second five-year term as an NLRB member in 2023. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)