Islamabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The appointment of Abdul Qadir Patel as Pakistan's new Health Minister on Tuesday came under sharp criticism, with opposition party members highlighting the criminal cases against him as well as his qualification to head the crucial ministry.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 34-member Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay. The Cabinet includes 31 ministers and three ministers of the state.

Qadir Patel, 53, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly, was entrusted with the portfolio of National Health Services.

However, opposition led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members tore into Patel's appointment.

"State of our new Fed Cabinet: Shazia Marri: Fake Degree case; Qadir Patel: Hawks bay land case; Khurshid Shah: on bail; Raja Pervaiz: on bail; Hina Rabbani: Electricity theft case; List is long! 100 per cent PMLN cabinet members on bail! Welcome to Purana Pakistan," wrote former federal minister Ali Zaidi on Twitter.

Patel, from Karachi in Sindh province, has been implicated in a terrorist facilitation case for allegedly providing treatment to members of the Lyari gangwar, MM News Pakistan reported.

On March 29 of this year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave protective bail to Patel in a case pertaining to the treatment and facilitation of terror suspects, the news website said. Meanwhile, other PTI members pointed out the credentials of Patel's predecessor, Faisal Sultan.

"Faisal Sultan was a KEMU (King Edward Medical University Lahore) graduate, trained in Connecticut and Washington, and is an infectious disease expert. Qadir Patel has a BA degree," wrote a Twitter user.

