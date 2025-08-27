Cairo [Egypt], August 27 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the dangerous escalation in the West Bank. The latest actions include the brutal incursions by Israeli occupation forces into the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and Al-Khalil, and vicious attacks against Palestinian citizens.

These events are happening as armed settlers intensify their assaults on Palestinian villages and towns, all under the protection of the occupation forces.

Also Read | India-US Reaffirm Commitment to Enhancing Cooperation Amid Tensions Over Additional 25% Tariffs on Indian Products.

In a statement issued this evening, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, affirmed that these violations and attacks are a continuation of the genocidal war, systematic starvation, and displacement policies pursued by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that these actions are in blatant defiance of all international and humanitarian laws and norms, and show a complete disregard for resolutions of international legitimacy. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | 'This Must End Now': Donald Trump to Impose Additional Tariffs on Nations Imposing Digital Taxes on US Tech.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)