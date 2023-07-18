New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Argentina Defence Minister Jorge Taiana, who is on a four-day visit to India laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Tuesday and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

Taiana, who arrived in India yesterday is slated to hold bilateral talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here today to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Argentine Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru during the visit.

India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership during the State Visit to India of the President of Argentina in February 2019.

According to an official release of the Ministry of Defence, "Defence Minister of the Argentine Republic Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana arrived in New Delhi on July 17, 2023, on a four-day visit to India. During his stay, Mr Jorge Taiana will hold bilateral talks with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on July 18, 2023, to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentina President Fernandez had their first bilateral meeting on 24 June 2022 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich, Germany.

Earlier this June, Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief of Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac discussed cooperation in Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Amb @dineshbhatia joined the @HALHQBLR delegation to meet Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, Chief of Argentine Air Force and @FuerzaAerea_Arg technical team, to discuss cooperation in #Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by HAL @makeinindia," the Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also acknowledged Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships.

Both sides agreed to promote the exchange of visits between the Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment.

The HAL Tejas is an Indian, single-engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. (ANI)

