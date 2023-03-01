Dhaka, Mar 1 (AP) Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must stop and has not only destabilised peace but also impacted prices in his country.

“Latin America is a zone of peace, the most densely populated zone of peace," Cafiero told The Associated Press in an interview.

Also Read | Detroit: Repeated Sex Offender Covicted for Sending Sexually Explicit Texts to Minor.

"And we have no military developments and no military infrastructure to participate in a war that we demand should be finished and should not continue.”

He said that Argentina had condemned Russia's invasion from the onset “because Argentina believes that the principle of territorial integrity was violated by Russia. Argentina has always had the same message at international forums.”

Also Read | Dog Attack in Spain: Adopted Pitbull Mauls Elderly Woman to Death in Her Own Home in Valencia.

“What we need is peace and escalation will only destroy … especially when it comes to creating lasting peace,” he said.

Cafiero said that the war, coming on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in the increase in food, fertiliser and energy prices that had also impacted Argentina.

"Even though we are producers, the impact on prices, of course, generated high inflation,” he said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)