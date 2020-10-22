New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Ahead of the concluding day of the plenary meeting of FATF, which is expected to take a decision on Pakistan's compliance of the action plan and whether it will remain in Grey List or Black List, India has said that Pakistan has fulfilled only 21 out of 27 action items and also continues to shelter terrorists.

India has also accused Pakistan of not taking action against entities and individuals proscribed by UN Security Council.

Minister of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that six important action items concerning Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are yet to be addressed by Pakistan.

"It is understood that Pakistan has addressed only 21 action items so far out of total 27 point FATF Action Plan. Six important action items are yet to be addressed. As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zakirur Rehman Lakhvi," he said.

Srivastava said the issue of Pakistan compliance is being looked at the ongoing FATF plenary which would get over on October 23.

He said FATF makes public announcements according to its rules and procedures after its plenary meetings and added that FATF has well laid out standards and procedures of putting a country on its Black List and Grey List.

"After a country is put on a list, an action plan is given and the country is expected to fulfil its action plan in the stipulated time frame. Those found wanting and implementing their obligations are held accountable and they are subjected to appropriate action," Srivastava said. He was asked whether India is expecting Pakistan to be blacklisted by FATF.

Answering another query, he said this year alone Pakistan has done 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations in civilian areas to support infiltration of terrorists and several attempts have been made drop arms and ammunition in the garb of civilian activities.

"We have also witnessed that Pakistan's aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism, smuggling of arms and narcotic substances has spilled over to the International Boundary including through usage of drones and quadcopters. Such violations are regularly highlighted to Pakistan through diplomatic channels and at the regular DGMO level talks," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

