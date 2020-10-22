New Delhi, October 22: India on Thursday did not comply with six of the 27 points given by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), indicating that Islamabad will remain on the grey list of the global watchdog. India's statement comes as FATF's virtual plenary session to review Pakistan's progress on the 27-point action plan is underway. The session will conclude on Friday. Imran Khan Squirms As FATF Blacklist Haunts Pakistan.

"Pakistan has addressed only 21 action items so far out of the 27 action items given to them under their action plan. Six important action items are yet to be addressed. As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorist entities and individuals," Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said at a press conference. What is 'Dark Grey' List of FATF? Know About Essential Stage Where Pakistan Faces Risk of Being Blacklisted.

"Pakistan has also not taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals, including those who have been proscribed by UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi," Anurag Srivastava added. The FATF placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 for failing to take adequate measures against money laundering and terror financing.

Pakistan was then given a 27-point action plan with a warning that failing to implement it within 15 months would lead to its blacklisting. Pakistan got a three-month further extension to complete its 27-point action plan because of the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline was June this year but the FATF extended it due to the postponement of its plenary.

