Jakarta [Indonesia], May 28 (ANI): The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a meeting with Secretary-General of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn on Wednesday at the ASEAN Headquarters where Hourn highlighted ASEAN'S Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India.

Both sides also exchanged views on transnational crime, including combating terrorism and violent extremism.

In a post on X, ASEAN stated, "Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, today received a courtesy call from a delegation of Indian Parliamentarians at the ASEAN Headquarters/ASEAN Secretariat. During the meeting, SG Dr. Kao commended the Indian Parliament's active engagement in promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue and ASEAN-India cooperation, particularly as an observer in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)."

The post further added, "He highlighted the significance of aligning legislative and executive efforts in advancing ASEAN's regional priorities, and reaffirmed ASEAN's commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India. They also exchanged views on transnational crime, including combating terrorism and violent extremism."

The delegation also held a meeting with Indonesia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arief Havas Oegroseno, on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

Earlier in the day, an all-party delegation met Vice Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, and Chairperson of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, Muhammad Rofiqi, to brief them on India's strong commitment against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Hon. Mr. Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and Hon. Mr. Muhammad Rofiqi, S.H Chairperson of Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, to sensitise them on India's strong commitment against terrorism. Indonesian side conveyed that they condemn terrorism and believe in dialogue for solving problems, not terrorism as it is against humanity, supporting India's zero-tolerance approach."

During the meeting, the Indonesian side condemned terrorism and said that they believe in dialogue for resolving problems and not terrorism, as it is against humanity.

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. (ANI)

