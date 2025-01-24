Tokyo [Japan], January 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the final day of his two-nation trip to Japan for Advantage Assam Roadshow, continued with his exchanges with industry leaders to woo them with Assam's safe environment, investor-friendly policies and customised incentives.

Sarma began his day by meeting Takeshi Okubo from Tokyo Electron, a leading player in the semiconductor ecosystem. Their cutting-edge machines are used to develop chips. Sarma invited them to expand their base in Assam's Electronic City, the press release from Assam's Chief Minister Office said.

Also Read | 'No Sex' Divorce Case: French Woman Whose Husband Divorced Her for Refusing Sex Is Not 'At Fault', Says Europe's Highest Human Rights Court in Landmark Ruling.

Sarma also held a fruitful meeting with Yoshiaki Asakura, Vice President and Executive Officer of Yokogawa Electric Corporation and discussed about their current operations in Assam which they are undertaking with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and Indian Oil.

The Assam CM also urged them to expand their operations further to supplement Assam's robust energy sector. The Chief Minister thereafter called upon, Akiko Ikuina, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan and had a cordial interaction with her regarding opportunities for Indian and Assam's youths in Japan.

Also Read | January 2025 Planetary Alignment Visible Now: Six Planets Aligned! Cosmic Manifestation Tips and Spiritual Insights To Embrace the Astronomical Magic of the Planet Parade.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1882723466169790707

After his meeting with the Vice Foreign Minister, Sarma held a discussion with Takao Hosoya, CEO of Mizuho Securities India to explore avenues of facilitating credit linkages for Indian companies and facilitating Japanese investments in Assam's growing marketplace, the press release said.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1882714460311244896

Sarma then engaged in a discussion with Terutoshi Hamano from Toyota Motor Corporation and urged them to set up an automobile ancillary unit in the state, given the robust connectivity in Assam with national and international markets. He also asked them to expand their Skill Centres from existing two to more institutions of the state.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1882750151334199605

After winding up his meeting with Toyota, Sarma also interacted with the Japanese press and then resumed his official engagements. He held talks with Hara Shohei, Senior Vice President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and discussed their support to ongoing projects in the state and in forging a partnership among JICA, JETRO and Govt of Assam to realise the plans of the Japanese Industrial Park in the state, the press release added.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1882738474488627445

Sarma later had an interaction with representatives of various universities in Japan. He invited them to explore academic collaboration with Assam's universities in addition to already ongoing collaboration with IIT Guwahati and increase student exchange programmes between the two countries to bolster research and skilling.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1882765675351224447

Before his departure to India, Sarma also had a dinner hosted by India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. On the sidelines of the dinner, he also met Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture and had a cordial exchange of thoughts on various aspects of Indo-Japan relations.

Sarma also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on boosting ties with Japan has immensely benefited Assam. For the first time, a delegation from Assam has been able to secure such unprecedented access to Japan's government and business leaders. Sarma had met more than 160 business leaders and over five ministers of the Japanese Government and in all the conversations, there was high awareness about Assam, which is a reflection of the pivotal role of North East is playing in Indian diplomacy, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)