Kyiv [Ukraine], July 23 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 19 others were injured in in Russian strike on Odesa, according to Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

The statement said, "Another 19 people including four children were injured. Eleven adults and three children were hospitalized while the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis."

At least six residential buildings, a Ukrainian Orthodox Church and “architectural monuments" were damaged due to Russian strikes on Odesa overnight, CNN reported citing Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command in a statement on Telegram said, "Dozens of cars were damaged, facades and roofs of many buildings in the city were damaged and windows were blown out," CNN reported.

It further said, "Several craters have been formed in the city. There are power outages, which may hamper traffic and the route of public transport may be changed." Ukraine in the past week has been struggling to repel a wave of Russian strikes against Odesa, CNN report.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Russian attack on Odesa. Zelenskyy said that there is "no excuse for Russian evil" after a fifth night of Russian strikes on Odesa. He vowed to retaliate against Russian forces.

In a statement released on Telegram, Zelenskyy said, "Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral... There can be no excuse for Russian evil," CNN reported.

He further said, "As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation."

He said that assistance is being given to all those who suffered due to Russian attack, according to CNN. Zelenskyy said, "All those who suffered from this latest terrorist attack are being provided with assistance. I am grateful to everyone who is helping people and to everyone who is with Odesa in their thoughts and emotions."

"We will get through this. We will restore peace. And for this, we must defeat the Russian evil," he added.

Earlier this week, Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles overnight at the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, CNN reported. Russia had cited Ukraine's attack on the Crimea bridge for launching a strike on Odesa. (ANI)

