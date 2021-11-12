Kinshasa [DR Congo], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 40 people remain missing after a boat accident on Thursday morning in Kalehe territory of the South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local sources said.

In a provisional assessment announced by Delphin Birimbi, head of the local civil society, 57 survivors and eight bodies have already been found, while more than 40 people are still missing.

Sources with the maritime authorities said that about 120 passengers were on board, without specifying the cause of the accident.The search for survivors is still underway in the area of the accident, according to provincial authorities. (ANI/Xinhua)

