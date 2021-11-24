Chicago [US], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people died and more than 40 others were injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in Waukesha, U.S. state of Wisconsin, on Sunday, according to the city.

"At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured," the city of Waukesha tweeted. "However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals."

Also Read | China’s Birth Rate Drops to Lowest Level Since 1978: Report.

The police department "has the person of interest" in custody, the city added.

The incident reportedly happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) on Sunday when a red SUV broke through the barriers and sped into the roadway where the Christmas parade was taking place. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | WHO Europe Warns of Possible Surge in COVID-19 Deaths by Next Spring.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)