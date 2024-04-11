Philadelphia, Apr 11 (AP) At least two people have been shot at an Eid event in Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official could not discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting or how many shooters may have been involved.

The injured were being treated at hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city's Parkside section. The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (AP)

