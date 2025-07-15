Beijing [China], July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India has taken the lead in promoting innovation, startups, traditional medicine, and digital public infrastructure within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Sharing the highlights of his participation at the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting through a post on X, Jaishankar said India remains open to new ideas that genuinely benefit the region, but stressed that cooperation must be built on mutual respect, equal sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"India has taken several initiatives in the SCO in domains ranging from startup and innovation to traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure. We will continue to positively approach new ideas and proposals that are genuinely for our collective good," he wrote.

He also pointed out that deeper regional collaboration requires more trade, investment, and connectivity. However, he raised concerns about the lack of assured transit within the SCO region, calling it a major barrier to economic cooperation. He also pushed for promoting the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and said India is confident of its growing momentum.

"Deepening collaboration within the SCO naturally requires more trade, investment and exchanges. For that to move to the next level, it is imperative that we address some current issues. One of them is the lack of assured transit within the SCO space. Its absence undermines the seriousness of advocating cooperation in economic areas. Another is to ensure the promotion of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC). We are confident that it will continue to gather momentum, " the post read.

Referring to the SCO's founding goal to fight terrorism, extremism, and separatism, Jaishankar cited the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, calling it a deliberate attempt to damage Jammu and Kashmir's tourism economy and create religious divisions.

He noted that the UN Security Council had strongly condemned the attack and said India has acted firmly against those responsible. He urged the SCO to take an uncompromising stand against terrorism.

In his tweet, Jaishankar also spoke about Afghanistan, stating that it remains a key concern on the SCO agenda. He said regional stability and humanitarian support must go hand in hand, and India will continue to do its part in helping the Afghan people.

Jaishankar concluded by saying that the world is moving towards greater multi-polarity, and organisations like the SCO will play a big role in shaping global affairs. He stressed that to stay relevant, such groupings must come together on a shared, inclusive agenda.(ANI)

