Geneva [Switzerland], October 2 (ANI): Human Rights Activist Divya Advani has raised concerns over the condition of Sindhis in Pakistan, stating that their numbers are rapidly declining while the community has flourished in India.

"...I don't think they (Sindhis) are equally enjoying (rights), because the number of Sindhis are decreasing day by day in Pakistan. In India, they have flourished and are enjoying rights. As per the media, the Sindhi population has become very small in Pakistan. The condition there is very difficult to say but what we see in media, it is not in a good state," Advani said.

She further highlighted that minorities in India have constitutional rights that ensure their protection across all sectors.

"In India, every minority, even the Dalits, have got rights as per our Constitution...India has given each and every minority the right - politically, socially, and everywhere..." she added.

The remarks came during a side event organised by Sindhi Adhikar Manch, an NGO from India, on the sidelines of the 60th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva to raise awareness about the rights of Dalits and minority communities in India.

Human rights groups have long criticised Pakistan for its record on enforced disappearances, particularly in regions such as Sindh and Balochistan, where nationalist movements have been active. Activists argue that the use of intimidation, harassment, and abductions by state agencies has stifled political dissent and left families in anguish.

Speaking at the event, Govind Gurbani, Founder-President and CEO of Sindhi Adhikar Manch, explained his motivation behind highlighting India's policies. "...I was seeing that many other countries which did not have any connection with the country, were taking up Muslims' points and criticising the Government. So, I thought we should showcase our Government policies. We are living in our country, we are living with Muslims, with minorities. There is no discrimination...Dalits have reservations in jobs, in institutions...For Muslims, there is reservation in some states. But they have equal rights as a common person..." he said.

Emphasising the inclusive nature of India's democracy, Gurbani noted examples of Muslim leaders who have held top positions in the country. "There is no discrimination...We have had Muslim Presidents in the country and we have also had Muslim CMs..." he said.

He also drew attention to the plight of Sindhis in Pakistan, citing statements made in their Parliament. "I have been seeing various international channels, I have heard speeches of Sindhi MPs in Pakistan - they are crying in the Parliament that please save our families and girls..." Gurbani added. (ANI)

