Lagos, Jul 29 (AP) An attack by an armed group on a military base in northern Burkina Faso has left about 50 soldiers dead, according to accounts by a community leader and a resident on Tuesday.

The Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin group, or JNIM, was suspected of carrying out the attack Monday on the base in Dargo in Boulsa province in the northern region of the landlocked West African nation.

The two sources, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they feared repercussions from the military, said about 100 militants participated in the attack, and that they burned and looted the base after the killings. (AP)

