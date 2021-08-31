Canberra, Aug 31 (AP) Australia says it has reached a deal with Singapore to acquire 500,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week in return for delivering the same number of shots to Singapore in December.

Australia bought 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland for an undisclosed price earlier this month.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 217 Million, Deaths Surge to Over 4.50 Million and Vaccinations Soar to Over 5.23 Billion.

Half of Australia's population is locked down due to an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus that began in Sydney in June.

Australian government leaders plan to end lockdowns once 80% of an area's residents aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Only 34% of that target population was fully vaccinated by this week. (AP)

Also Read | US Forces Leave Afghanistan After 20-Year Military Presence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)