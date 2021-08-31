Washington, August 31: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 217 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.50 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.23 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 217,038,138, 4,508,896 and 5,236,019,787, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 39,048,678 and 638,676, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,737,939 cases. C.1.2, New COVID-19 Variant, May Be More Infectious, Evade Vaccine Protection: Study.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,752,281), France (6,834,834), Russia (6,803,323), the UK (6,789,189), Turkey (6,366,408), Argentina (5,178,889), Colombia (4,907,264), Iran (4,960,744), Spain (4,847,298), Italy (4,534,499), Indonesia (4,079,267), Germany (3,947,035) and Mexico (3,335,700), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 579,574 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (438,210), Mexico (258,165), Peru (198,115), Russia (179,233), the UK (132,808), Indonesia (132,491), Italy (129,146), Colombia (124,883), France (114,620), Argentina (111,607) and Iran (107,151).

