Sydney [Australia], April 16 (ANI): Just two days after a mass stabbing in a crowded shopping mall rocked the Australian metropolis, police reported that a bishop and a priest were stabbed in an alleged "terrorist act" in a Sydney cathedral, sparking a riot on Monday, according to CNN.

A suspected attacker was seen charging towards Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was presiding over a livestreamed service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the Wakeley suburb on the west side.

Sounds of cries filled the church as some parishioners tried to step in right away.

According to CNN, New South Wales police said that the alleged attacker was detained at the site by members of the public. The police, following their arrival at the site of incident, arrested the suspect, who was later revealed to be a 16-year-old boy.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters Tuesday that police believe the attack was premeditated, according to CNN.

"We will allege [the suspect] attended that church armed with a knife and stabbed the bishop and priest ... We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism," she said

On Monday night, a church leader and multiple worshippers were stabbed during a service and one man has been arrested, according to the police.

Viral video footage circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment when, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, standing at the altar, was approached by a man in a black jumper who then stabbed him in the chest.

The bishop fell to the ground, enduring further attacks as parishioners rushed to his aid, managing to separate the assailant from him, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

In the aftermath, video footage revealed the bishop on the floor as parishioners applied bandages to his head.

The episode was livestreamed.

This shooting incident comes just two days after six people were killed and several others were injured, including a nine-month-old baby, in a mass stabbing on Saturday afternoon (local time) at a Sydney shopping mall at Bondi Junction Westfield. (ANI)

