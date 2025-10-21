Washington DC [US], October 21 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to strengthen the mutual ties, and to work towards a better future for the two countries and the Indo-Pacific.

Albanese said that the two countries were a force for good in the world for more than a century.

"Together, Australia and America have been a force for good in the world for more than a century. Tonight I met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as we strengthen our work together towards a better future for both our countries and the Indo-Pacific," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, Albanese on Monday (local time) hailed the landmark agreements worth billions signed with the US, aimed at strengthening cooperation on critical minerals and defence collaboration.

In a post on X, the Australian PM stated the deals were "an exciting new chapter" in the shared history of the two allies.

"For decades, Australia's alliance with the United States has supported security and prosperity. Our partnership is strong. And I'm here in Washington D.C. with President Trump building on it for the future," Albanese said in the post, following the official signing of the deals at the White House.

"Today we've announced we'll make more things together -- using Australia's critical minerals to power American technology. A huge investment by both our countries in Australia. And an exciting new chapter in our shared history," he added.

The agreements were signed during a joint event with US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office, marking a significant step in expanding economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

"We are great friends and we're great allies. Our defence and security partnership with AUKUS is so important and our economic relationship is so important. Today's agreement on critical minerals and rare earths is just taking it to the next level," Albanese said during the ceremony. (ANI)

