New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi for his first official visit to India.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that Stocker's visit will impart further momentum to the 'Enhanced India-Austria partnership'.

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In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to Federal Chancellor Dr. Christian Stocker of Austria on his first official visit to India. He was received by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse at the airport. India and Austria share a warm and friendly relationship. Chancellor Stocker's visit will impart further momentum to 'Enhanced India-Austria partnership'."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2044189374993313796?s=20

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During the visit, the Austrian leader is scheduled to engage in comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the current state of India-Austria relations and exchanging perspectives on significant regional and global developments.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas."

This trip is particularly significant as it represents Stocker's inaugural official visit to Asia, as well as his first trip to India.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes the Federal Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, along with senior government officials and prominent business leaders.

The MEA further noted that the two leaders "will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora."

To mark the occasion, the "Prime Minister will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary".

In addition to his meeting with the Prime Minister, Chancellor Stocker will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Reflecting on the historical context of the relationship, the MEA highlighted that "India and Austria share warm, friendly and multi-faceted ties, rooted in shared democratic values."

The ministry also pointed out that the "highly successful visit of the prime minister to Austria in July 2024 substantially elevated the contemporary relations between the two countries." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)