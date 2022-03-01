Sacramento (US), Mar 1 (AP) Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California, sheriff's officials said.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid the area.

A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Additional details were not immediately available. (AP)

